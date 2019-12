KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia has appointed Jun Aida (pix) as representative director and chief operating officer (COO) to lead AirAsia Japan Co. Ltd, effective Jan 1, 2020.

Jun will take over from Jenny Mayuko Wakana who will step down from her role on Dec 31, 2019.

As a member of AirAsia’s senior leadership team, Jun will be responsible for the company’s airline operations in Japan and its future growth.

“As an experienced aircraft engineer and executive manager, Jun brings with him extensive management experience across various industries. We see tremendous potential in Japan and now is the time to catapult AirAsia Japan into its next phase of growth and success,” AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said in a statement here today.

Jun joined AirAsia Group as senior advisor in 2017. Prior to joining AirAsia, he was managing director for Phoenix Resort Co, Ltd besides holding senior management roles in various multinational companies including Capcom USA, Square U.S.A. and GAGA Communications.

Jun holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Northrop University in the U.S. and aircraft mechanic and private pilot licences from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). -Bernama