PETALING JAYA: AirAsia’s corporate venture arm, Redbeat Academy has launched BINA Digital, a specialised development programme for small and medium-sized local enterprises in Malaysia in collaboration with Google.

With the programme, participants will be able to develop both their business and digital skill sets to meet the ever-changing economic environment, get certified with formal accreditation for all completed courses, as well as gain real-life e-commerce experiences by becoming a seller on the group’s e-commerce platform ourshop.com.

There are three categories for the programme: the free webinar beginner courses, the BINA basic programme whose fees will be waived for the first 240 participants for SMEs and the 5-week BINA advanced programme which is priced at RM100 per participant.

“The current Covid-19 outbreak has changed the landscape of how business is done, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. In early April, AirAsia responded to the situation by opening up our ecosystem and making its resources available to all to help local businesses via our ‘Save Our Shops’ campaign. Close to 1,500 SMEs are currently selling their products on Ourshop,” said president Aireen Omar in a statement.

She added the BINA programme will help strengthen SME’s ability to manage sustainable business expansion and growth. We hope SMEs will take this opportunity to reskill or upskill themselves, and continue to excel in their businesses.