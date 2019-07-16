AirAsia’s Teleport, Gobi invest US$10.6m in EasyParcel

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd’s rebranded cargo and logistics platform Teleport and venture capital firm Gobi Partners have invested US$10.6 million (RM44 million) in e-commerce and parcel delivery player EasyParcel.

EasyParcel will use the Series B funding to expand its offering for SME customers, leveraging Teleport’s logistics and infrastructure capabilities, which include over 100 cities, 10,000 AirAsia flights per week and about one million tonnes of cargo capacity.

AirAsia group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (pix) said the investment enables it to make use of AirAsia’s under-utilised aircraft belly space for cargo.

EasyParcel has close to 500,000 users. Headquartered in Penang, Malaysia, it also operates in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.