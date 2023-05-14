airasia Superapp, foodpanda seal tie-up, to ride on each other’s strengths

KUALA LUMPUR: airasia Superapp and foodpanda have come together as partners to leverage on each other’s strengths to offer better value and greater convenience to users across Asean and beyond.

In the strategic partnership, airasia Superapp’s ride-hailing service, airasia ride, is made available on the foodpanda app.

Foodpanda – the largest on-demand food and grocery delivery service in Asia outside China – will power the travel superapp’s food delivery service, connecting millions of airasia Superapp users to foodpanda’s network of more than 100,000 merchants and thousands of delivery partners. With this, airasia Superapp’s food offerings will move towards a dine-in model.

The CEO of airasia Superapp owner Capital A, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, commented: “We are laser-focused on fulfilling our travel superapp vision, and we are glad to have found positive synergy with a strong delivery partner as we move on to a dine-in model for our food business. This platform partnership will enable us to leverage on each other’s strengths – foodpanda’s food and grocery delivery prowess and our ride-hailing services backed by a complete travel superapp ecosystem, both a necessity for travellers and everyday users of both apps alike.”

He said there is so much potential where both airasia Superapp and foodpanda can explore together, such as payment solutions via BigPay, joint loyalty programmes with airasia rewards, possible subscription plans and much more.

“We are happy to kick off this partnership with our food and ride-

hailing collaboration in Malaysia,” said Fernandes.

Meanwhile, foodpanda CEO said Jakob Angele said, “The opportunity to bring together two of Malaysia’s biggest household brands is a special one for us; we’ve both built great services that Malaysian customers have grown to rely on and love – so this is a natural partnership to jointly offer great value, variety and convenience to all our customers.”

Airasia Superapp acting CEO Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil added, “As a regional travel superapp, we are all about providing a seamless and convenient experience to users, who are primarily travellers across the Asean region. We are a one-stop centre for everything they need, from flights, accommodations, rides to and from the airports and hotels, to even culinary experiences via food delivery or dine-in reservations.

“We look forward to further excelling in the superapp space with this landmark partnership.”