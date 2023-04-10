Alibaba Cloud collaborates with SAINS for its Private Cloud

KUALA LUMPUR: Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group today announced its collaboration with Sarawak Information Systems (SAINS), a leading ICT Systems Integrator and Solutions Provider in Sarawak, a company fully owned by Sarawak State Government.

The announcement was marked with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement, as SAINS launched its Private Cloud, a high-tech, innovative and highly secure cloud solution powered by Alibaba Cloud.

This is the first Alibaba Cloud private cloud programme in Malaysia reflecting a significant step forward in accelerating digital transformation in the region and in bringing advanced cloud computing and innovative technologies to public services, businesses, organisations and education institutions in East Malaysia.

Core to this initiative is Alibaba Cloud’s deployment of its Apsara Stack solution that provides customers with flexible implementation for different kinds of businesses. The implementation of the new infrastructure solution will provide reliable hosting services to SAINS’ customers, reducing and minimising Recovery Time Objectives; which refers to the maximum tolerable length of time that a computer, system, network or application can be down after a failure or disaster occurs.

SAINS has developed many applications for its customers over the years since its founding. Advancements in mobile technology and cloud technology have also raised the expectations of SAINS’ customers in terms of application reliability and disaster recovery. SAINS has decided to implement fast auto recovery of customers’ applications.

The new infrastructure built by Alibaba Cloud is designed for hyperscaling and financial-grade disaster recovery capabilities which supports SAINS’ future expansion and roadmap with high security standards. With the deployment of two Availability Zones disaster recovery Apsara Stack in Sarawak; SAINS and its key customer the Sarawak Government can enjoy the benefit of applications running active across two zones simultaneously.

SAINS CEO Busiai Seman said, “The recent trend we have noticed is that our customer has high expectations of us in terms of application service reliability and service restoration times. Thus, we have decided to implement private cloud-based platforms with automatic disaster recovery capabilities from our partners such as Alibaba Cloud to ensure we can quickly deliver peace of mind and security while also meeting the data sovereignty policy of our key customers.”

The collaboration is facilitated by VSTECS Pericomp, the distributor for Alibaba Cloud in Malaysia and a subsidiary of VSTECS Berhad, one of the leading ICT distributors in the country and a technology enabler for the past four decades.

The VSTECS group has played an integral role in supporting ICT infrastructure and supporting digital transformation in the State of Sarawak and across Malaysia.

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence general manager of Malaysia Kun Huang said: “The Apsara Stack solution combines leading technical capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region with comprehensive operational capabilities. This will enable Sarawak to take the digital leap further and faster; to be at the forefront in cloud technology adoption. We are also confident that our collaboration with SAINS will drive innovation, efficiency and growth in the region.”