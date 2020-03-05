All FGV mills, estates now MSPO-certified

PETALING JAYA: All of FGV Holdings Bhd’s eight mills and 173 estates are now 100% certified under the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, the group said in a statement today.

According to the group, FGV’s subsidiary, Asian Plantation (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, was the last to undergo this exercise and received its certification on Feb 27.

FGV Group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the MSPO certification was a reinforcement of FGV’s commitment towards sustainability and support for the government’s efforts to elevate Malaysian palm oil in the global playing field.

“As one of the world’s largest producers of crude palm oil, this certification is an attestation of FGV’s values as a sustainable and responsible business player and in line with our sustainability goals. We will continue to ensure the highest standard in our supply chain,” he said.

Haris added the group has also identified 8,372 smallholders to be registered for MSPO certification as part of its goal to support positive development in the industry.