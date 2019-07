PETALING JAYA: Alliance Bank Bhd stressed that the Federal Court, in its oral judgement, did not rule that the bank was guilty of union-busting or had broken any law.

“The Federal Court merely affirmed the decision by the Minister of Human Resources that the employees involved were not engaged in an executive, managerial, confidential and security capacity, and that the minister was not obliged to provide the report and investigation upon which he based his decision on,” it told the stock exchange.

This comes after the Federal Court agreed with the lower courts’ findings that Alliance and Bank Muamalat had promoted their staff to executives with the intention to preempt their joining the union.

Alliance Bank said the promotion exercise conducted in 2012 was a genuine effort on the bank’s part to help improve the career prospects and advancement of deserving employees, and to cater for business exigencies.

“In any case, the employees involved were not denied union representation, and are represented by another union body.”