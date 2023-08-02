Alliance Bank opens refurbished Bandar Puteri Puchong branch

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd ushered in the Lunar New Year by celebrating the reopening of its newly refurbished branch at Bandar Puteri Puchong with the local community recently.

The branch renovation is part of a wider branch upgrade initiative to support the bank’s strategy in building lifetime relationships with its local communities through its branch network.

“Trust and community-centricity have always been the hallmark of the bank’s association with its customers and we stand by our customers as a reliable friend in need – not only by being approachable and available at all times, but also by meeting their needs and helping they achieve their aspirations in life. With that, we strive to continually serve and add value to businesses and customers every day in a positive and meaningful way,” said Alliance Bank group CEO Kellee Kam.

During the reopening, the bank offered its customers a special fixed-deposit promotion of up to 4.38% per annum as part of the Chinese New Year celebration specials. Customers also enjoy a Golden 8 Campaign, offering up to 2.68% per annum for new opening of Business Current Account/-i from now until Feb 28.

In keeping with the theme, Alliance Bank has partnered with a local community eatery KafeBali, to offer Alliance Bank Credit and Debit Cardholders with an exclusive 18% discount of the total bill with a minimum spend of RM30 in a single receipt (not inclusive of service tax and service charges). The offer is valid from now until Feb 28.