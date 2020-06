PETALING JAYA: AmBank Group’s digital banking platform, AmOnline received four awards which saw it take the best retail mobile banking experience and best wealth management awards in the Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2020, as well as recognition as the best mobile banking app and the most innovative mobile banking app from Global Business Outlook.

On the awards, its group COO Datuk Iswaraan Suppiah (pix) said the group is honoured to be recognised for the second consecutive year by Asset Asia and secure its first wins from Global Business Outlook.

“Customer preference has shifted definitively from desktop computers to the mobile phone to access online services. We are among the first in the country to spot this trend and provide the full spectrum of banking services from our app,” he said in a press release.

AmBank (M) retail banking managing director Aaron Loo also stated that the banking group is redefining what customers can expect from online banking, and that the awards are a testament to its breakthrough efforts.

“In this unprecedented and challenging time, our investments in AmOnline are ensuring our customers have contactless, seamless and secure access to all their financial needs.”

The bank highlighted that AmOnline offers 360-degree banking services where customers can apply for new products such as opening a savings account, buying motor insurance, applying for a credit card or a personal loan from the comfort of their home as well as a number of other services and transactions.

In addition, its new “wealth” features also enables customers to perform a complete unit trust investment journey, fully online.