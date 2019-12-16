AmBank Islamic CEO named Best Islamic Banking CEO Malaysia 2019

PETALING JAYA: AmBank Islamic Bhd CEO Eqhwan Mokhzanee was named the Best Islamic Banking CEO Malaysia 2019 by Global Banking & Finance Review (GBAF), according to a statement released by the bank this afternoon.

“I am truly humbled to be named as the Best Islamic Banking CEO Malaysia 2019. This is a tribute to the leadership and colleagues at AmBank Islamic and AmBank Group, and to our customers and other stakeholders for providing the inspiration to work tirelessly in taking AmBank Islamic to the next level,” said Eqhwan.

Eqhwan was also recently awarded with the Islamic Banker of the Year 2019 Award by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

Meanwhile, AmBank Islamic was conferred with the Most Promising Islamic Bank Malaysia Award 2019.

AmBank Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said AmBank Islamic is now poised for the next level in providing sustainable and customer-centric Islamic banking and financial solutions.

“It is indeed an honour to be accorded the Most Promising Islamic Bank Malaysia 2019 Award. AmBank Islamic has achieved significant progress from the execution of its strategic plans, as manifested from its financial performance and resilience, diversified customer base, competitive product offerings and organisational capabilities,” he said.

“The Most Promising Islamic Bank Malaysia 2019 Award is a testimony that the foundation which AmBank Islamic has built will stand it in good stead to be one of the leading Islamic banks in the future.” added Eqhwan.