AME breaks ground on RM108m Bucher Emhart Glass factory in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd today broke ground for the RM108 million manufacturing facility for Bucher Emhart Glass at i-Park@Senai Airport City, three months after signing the initial agreement.

Bucher Emhart Glass, a subsidiary of Switzerland-listed engineering and manufacturing group Bucher Industries AG, is the world’s leading international supplier of glass container manufacturing solutions; including equipment, controls, parts and support. The international group has presence across the globe, including Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, and the United States.

The groundbreaking signifies the start of the construction phase for the new manufacturing facility, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024. With an built-up area of about 300,000 sq ft, the facility represents a substantial investment by Bucher Emhart Glass to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Attendees at the ceremony included Johor State Investment, Trade, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, Bucher Emhart Glass president Matthias Kümmerle and vice-president Logistics & Manufacturing Juan P. Montes, as well as AME Group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai and executive director Simon Lee.

Kelvin Lee said: “Being entrusted by a global leader like Bucher Emhart Glass for the development of their manufacturing facility at i-Park@Senai Airport City is a privilege for AME. This substantial investment validates our efforts to providing world-class facilities and fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem that empowers the growth of international-scale organisations.”

Bucher Emhart Glass’ decision to choose i-Park@Senai Airport City for its regional expansion also demonstrates Malaysia’s attraction as a strategic destination for foreign direct investment. We look forward to the successful completion of the facility in 2024 and the continued success of Bucher Emhart Glass.”

I-Park@Senai Airport City was recently announced as the winner in the industrial category of FIABCI-Malaysia Property Awards 2022, following the footsteps of its predecessor i-Park@Indahpura which had bagged similar honours in FIABCI-Malaysia Property Awards 2018 and FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2019.