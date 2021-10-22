AME Elite secures RM359mln contract from Ye Chiu

KUALA LUMPUR: AME Elite Consortium Bhd has secured a RM359 million contract from Ye Chiu Non-Ferrous Metal (M) Sdn Bhd to construct its new integrated production facility, logistics warehouse and office building in Johor.

Under the contract, AME Construction Sdn Bhd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AME Elite, will build four blocks of production facility with logistics warehouses together with offices and ancillary buildings with a total built-up area of approximately 2.55 million square feet at Tanjung Langsat Industrial Area in Pasir Gudang, the group said in a statement today.

“The new blocks will complement Ye Chiu’s existing production facility in the industrial area. The project duration is expected to be about 18 months, commencing on Nov 3, 2021 and to be completed by May 2, 2023.

“The new job award underscores AME’s ability to undertake construction for heavy industries and support the expansion of multinational companies in Malaysia,” AME Elite said.

The company said it recommenced operations at all worksites this month as government-mandated activity restrictions on various industries were lifted.

AME Elite also said it is supported by a fully vaccinated workforce. - Bernama