AME welcomes Colorcon to i-TechValley industrial park in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Leading integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd has drawn global pharmaceutical technology provider Colorcon Inc into its i-TechValley at SILC, Johor, further reinforcing the industrial park’s reputation as a premier destination for medical and healthcare industries.

Colorcon Inc’s subsidiary Colorcon Malaysia Sdn Bhd will build the pharmaceutical technology leader’s first manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia. The facility will complement its existing 11 plants in Japan, China and India in the Asia Pacific, as well as in the United Kingdom, France and North America.

Colorcon produces specialty excipients for solid oral dosages in the pharmaceutical and nutritional industries.

The manufacturing facility in i-TechValley, with an estimated built-up area of 90,000 sq ft on a six-acre site, is expected to be operational in 2025. It will enhance Colorcon’s production capabilities to meet growing demand for high quality and innovative film coating products by pharmaceutical and nutritional companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan and Pakistan.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today, officiated by Johor State Investment, Trade, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, Colorcon vice-president of global pperations Daniel Wakefield and managing director of Northeast and Southeast Region Willem Hoogwater, AME Group managing director Kelvin Lee Chai and executive director Simon Lee.

Kelvin Lee said that AME’s commitment to fostering a world-class ecosystem and establishing a dedicated medical and healthcare hub at i-TechValley at SILC has been instrumental in attracting global players to facilitate their growth strategies.

He added that AME supports the growth of companies like Colorcon and provides industry-leading solutions for expansions.

“By joining a growing community of renowned global organisations at i-TechValley, Colorcon can leverage our robust infrastructure and accessibility to key markets, to be the launchpad to meet growing demand for pharmaceutical and nutritional products in the region. AME endeavours to continue drawing top-notch investments into our industrial parks, and therefore play our role in raising the quality of investments into the Johor state and upskilling the workforce with modern technologies in line with international advancements,” said Kelvin Lee.