PETALING JAYA: AmInvestment Bank’s fund management arm, AmInvest was named Malaysia’s Best Pension Fund Manager by Asia Asset Management, an Asian asset management publication based in Hong Kong.

The selection was made after a three-year and five assessment period of AmInvest’s management performance for its domestic pension mandates and Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) fund, the size of these mandates and returns against relevant benchmarks, as well as investor education initiatives undertaken.

“Our ability to understand and anticipate the ever-changing market environment has given us the foresight to develop retirement solutions as well as a robust investment process to deliver consistent positive returns over the long term,” said its CEO Goh Wee Peng.

She shared that over the past five years, AmInvest’s pension mandates and PRS funds’ assets under management recorded a 26% growth or around RM2.75 billion.

Currently, the fund management firm has 10 PRS funds comprising various asset classes and geographical exposure as well as shariah and conventional offering.

At the Asia Asset Management’s “Best of the Best Awards” 2019, AmInvest bagged the top three spots for the best performing PRS funds over a one-year performance period as at April 19.

“We are honoured to receive this acknowledgement as it is truly a testament of our team’s unwavering commitment to performance excellence, and the affirmation and trust of our clients and investors in our capabilities to manage their pension and retirement investments,” said AmBank Group’s group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir.