KUALA LUMPUR: AMMB Holdings Bhd has guided a dividend payout ratio of up to 45% of its profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 (FY20).

“(This is) the first year that we’re giving more than 40%,“ group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir (pix) told a press conference after the group’s AGM and EGM here today.

Its FY19 dividend payout ratio was 40%, in line with its guidance of circa 40%.

It also guided a return on equity of 9% for FY20.