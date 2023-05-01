Anwar: Energy Absolute expresses interest to explore Malaysian market

KUALA LUMPUR: Energy Absolute Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian arm of Thailand-based leader in renewable energy and green technology, has expressed interest to explore the Malaysian market anchored on the principles such as supporting, investing and driving a pilot project.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the company which has a strong market capital of 380 billion baht (equivalent to RM45 billion) will collaborate with Computer Forms Malaysia Bhd (CFM) to develop green technology in Malaysia and electric vehicle (EV) technology transfer, among others.

In his Facebook post today, the prime minister said the company will build an EV manufacturing facility specifically for the transportation sector such as electric buses, electric school buses, electric boats, electric motorcycles, EV batteries, electric trains, mobile electric cars, and others, worth a total of RM5 billion.

“As Asean Economic Community members, with almost similar culture and heritage, the cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand continues to be strong, with high neighbourhood spirit and collaboration in various relevant fields,” he said. - Bernama