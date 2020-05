PETALING JAYA: A total of 141 vehicles were sold in April, a 99.7% fall from total sales of 49,935 units in April 2019 as all automotive sectors stopped operations following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until May 12.

In a note, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said 131 vehicles were sold in the passenger segment, while the commercial segment saw sales of just 10 units.

However, it expects the sales volume in May to be much higher than April’s figures, albeit still below traditional monthly registrations seen pre-MCO.

That said, the MAA noted JPJ only started allowing for new vehicles to be registered from May 13 onwards, and companies have faced delays in getting inspections done at Puspakom centres due to long queues.

“Consumer confidence is not yet normalised and sentiment is still very low. In addition, automotive showroom traffic is slow. Banks are also more stringent in approving hire purchase loans, as well reducing the quantum of loans,” it added.