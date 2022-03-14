Artroniq ties up with StoreHub to offer F&B solutions

PETALING JAYA: Artroniq Bhd unit Artroniq Innovation Sdn Bhd has established a partnership with StoreHub Sdn Bhd to deploy omnichannel retail and food & beverage (F&B) solutions in more than 15,000 retail stores nationwide to facilitate digital transformation in the F&B retail sector.

Through this partnership, Artroniq and StoreHub will establish an ecosystem for software, point-of-sale (POS) hardware warranty support, and user dependability. Artroniq will be contributing its expertise in hardware warranty, logistics, and deployment services, while StoreHub provides specialised POS software, app installation, and training services. The all-in-one POS solution deployed by both companies is set to deliver a hassle-free experience for F&B retail chains to help them achieve better operational efficiencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Artroniq group CEO Leong Seng Kin said together with StoreHub, it look forward to helping SMEs enhance their businesses’ strategies, processes, and infrastructure so that all these are aligned with increasing the quality of customer service and satisfaction.

“With an integrated solution, businesses will be able to continue serving their customers through a seamless end-to-end digital experience, which in turn benefits end consumers by giving better convenience as they make in-store purchases,” Leong said in a statement today.

Artroniq and StoreHub also aspire to jointly develop impactful programmes for businesses, which can empower businesses on their journey to enhance their digital technology infrastructure capabilities, online presence, and gain further market share. With their expertise in hardware and software technology, both companies also look forward to provide subject matter expertise, digital solutions, and technical support to smoothen their digital adoption journey.

Moving forward, Artroniq will be on the lookout for potential partners to help local SMEs to transform digitally. As a distributor with specialised technical capabilities in POS hardware, and mobile payments, Artroniq aims to empower more businesses across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, especially those within the F&B, retail and hospitality sectors.