Artroniq wins e-commerce, retail software deal worth RM9.6m

PETALING JAYA: Artroniq Bhd, which is listed on the ACE Market, was awarded an e-commerce and retail software development contract with a project price of about RM9.6 million. The contract is slated to begin in October and will run for 12 months.

In collaboration with Kiddie Shoppe, Artroniq subsidiary EA Global Integrated Sdn Bhd (EAG) will provide customised services designed to propel Kiddie Shoppe's retail capabilities to new heights.

As part of the services, EAG will offer training to Kiddie Shoppe's team, ensuring that they are adept at maximising the functionalities and features of the new software. Additionally, EAG will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and support services.

Artroniq CFO Marcus Chin Choon Wei said: “This new venture is an epitome of Artroniq’s agility and adaptability in the ever-evolving technological landscape. The project not only diversifies our portfolio but also aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy.”

On the company’s strategic direction, he said securing this project augments its existing ventures and opens doors to new market opportunities.

“This is yet another stepping stone in the actualisation of our corporate vision. With a fortified balance sheet and a growing portfolio, Artroniq is well-positioned to scale new heights in the foreseeable future,” Chin said.

In recent months, Artroniq has been instrumental in driving transformative changes across various sectors, including electric vehicles and now, e-commerce. The company said the new project provides another testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and growth.



