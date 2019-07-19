Asia invests in power infrastructure to meet energy transition needs

KUALA LUMPUR: Governments across Asia are tapping on innovations in generation, transmission and distribution technologies to fulfil their energy transition ambitions, says Black & Veatch in a statement.

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in energy, water, telecommunications and government services.

At the core of the energy transition is the need to address the increasing power demand, following rapid population and economic growth along with the continued need for conventional power sources.

Black & Veatch executive vice-president (Asia Power Business), Narsingh Chaudhary said regional governments made good progress in supplying affordable and reliable energy for their population as they also implemented emerging technologies to offer more sustainable solutions.

The leader in energy transformation strategies is helping regional leadership to identify integrated power infrastructure possibilities, as they re-balance their energy portfolios to meet universal electrification and carbon emission reduction goals.

An integrated power infrastructure helps utilities to overcome the pitfalls of aging infrastructure assets while meeting rising customer demand for renewable and reliable energy.

The right energy portfolio mix offers improved operation efficiencies.

Chaudhary leads Black & Veatch Power teams in Asia, including India, where the company offersconventional, renewable, and distributed power generation, transmission and distribution, micro-grids, and behind the metreservices.