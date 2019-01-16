Aturmaju signs MoU for RM20m per year contract

PETALING JAYA: Aturmaju Resources Bhd’s (ARB) unit ARB Development Sdn Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding with Yes’s Comm Enterprise Sdn Bhd (YESS) for RM20 million per year contract to provide enterprise resources planning system integrated solutions.

YESS is involved in communications and mobile services such as voice, messaging, mobile internet, broadband and fibre internet, while ARB is engaged in the business of information technology (IT) and software solutions. ARB said that the expected value of more than RM20 million gross merchandise value was derived based on the recognition of top line or sales from YESS.

ARB CEO (Investment and Technology) Datuk Larry Liew said the system aims to accurately map inventory assortments against consumer preferences and seasonal trends across YESS’ operations/outlets.

“This ultimately provides better customer service with an improved, more real-time understanding of what is selling and what is not.

“Aturmaju, which has recently diversified into the information and communications technology segment, is committed to invest and develop innovative technology and tools that enable us to present our customers with a unique and cutting-edge solution,” Liew added.