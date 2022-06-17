Aviation leaders to discuss industry issues, outlook at IATA’s 78th AGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Global aviation industry leaders are gathering in Doha, Qatar for the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS).

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Willie Walsh said this year’s AGM is another momentous occasion as airlines are simultaneously recovering from the Covid-19 crisis as well as setting the path to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Apart from that, the AGM would see the industry working to improve gender diversity and adapting to a geopolitical environment that is undergoing its greatest shock in over three decades,” he said in a statement today.

The three-day event, which will be held beginning June 19, has attracted the industry’s most senior leaders from among IATA’s 290 member airlines, as well as leading government officials, strategic partners, equipment suppliers, and the media.

“In a few days, Doha will become the aviation capital of the world. The last time we met in Doha, in 2014, we were celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first airline flight,” he said.

In addition to the updated industry economic outlook, key topics to be addressed include the War in Ukraine and its implications for the globalised world; the challenges to achieving sustainability, including net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and reducing the use of single use plastics; allocating scarce airport capacity; and ensuring safe carriage of lithium batteries. — Bernama