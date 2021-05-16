Bank Islam continues target repayment aid for customers

PETALING JAYA: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is continuing its Enhanced Targeted Repayment Assistance for customers adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The measure is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s call for banking and financial institutions to assist borrowers based on their specific financial circumstances, following the re-imposition of the movement control order (MCO) nationwide,“ it said in a statement.

In accordance with the bank’s existing Targeted Repayment Assistance (TRA) response, offered on a case-to-case basis, Bank Islam will continue to offer distressed customers on the existing moratorium an additional three months extension to defer their financing or a six month extension on a reduced instalment payment schedule, with simplified documentation requirements.

The bank also assures that the assistance remains available, including and not limited to only TRA, but also other forms of long-term assistance such as rescheduling and restructuring package. Assistance is also applicable to customers across various income groups, micro-businesses and customers affected by the recent MCO.