Barakah Offshore down 28.57% after slipping into PN17

PETALING JAYA: Barakah Offshore Petroleum Bhd’s share price fell 28.57% this morning after it became a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company for failing to make instalment payments to Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) and was unable to provide a solvency declaration to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

At 11.04am, Barakah Offshore was the third most active stock on the stock exchange, trading at 5 sen on 46.12 million shares changing hands.

Barakah Offshore’s wholly owned subsidiary Kota Laksamana 101 Ltd had on May 17, 2019, received a notice of demand for the outstanding instalment payments of US$2.65 million (RM11.08 million). The loan with Exim Bank was taken for the financing of the pipe lay barge, Kota Laksamana 101 under an Islamic facility (Ijarah).

KL101 is not able to meet its obligation to repay Exim Bank due to financial constraints and therefore had defaulted its payments to Exim Bank. The company is in the midst of finalising a comprehensive plan to address the group’s current financial concerns which may include restructuring all its banking facilities.