BBEA 2022 honours local entrepreneurs, businesses, corporate personalities

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 70 local entrepreneurs, businesses and corporate personalities from various industries were recognised for their innovation and achievements at the Bumiputera Business Excellence Awards (BBEA) 2022 on Nov 30 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In a statement on Dec 1, BBEA said the awards served as a platform to celebrate, empower and recognise businesses, entrepreneurs and renowned artists in their respective fields.

Its chairman Mahathir Mahzan said the event recognises their outstanding achievements and encourages entrepreneurs to continue to succeed with the hope that they can be competitive in their respective fields.

In line with this year’s theme, “Championing Excellence, Celebrating Togetherness”, Mahathir said the entrepreneurs displayed their dedication and extraordinary perseverance to always be one step ahead in adapting to economic changes.

The event, officiated by former Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, saw over 300 guests comprising a multitude of up-and-coming Bumiputera entrepreneurs, leading local SMEs and corporate leaders celebrated and congratulated for their enterprising spirit and winning mentality in building their brand’s success.

Numerous celebrity entrepreneurs who have built highly successful careers outside their entertainment industry were also acknowledged, including prominent names such as Shahmira Muhammad (Shuib of BubbleBee) and Tia Arifin.

BBEA also recognised several corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the past year with a dedicated award category “Excellence in CSR”.

The CSR category winners were Bank Rakyat, Nestle, Pelaburan MARA, Celcom, KPJ Healthcare and RHB Foundation, the statement said. - Bernama