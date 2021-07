PETALING JAYA: BCM Alliance Bhd via its wholly owned subsidiary BC Medicare Sdn Bhd and Hong Kong’s rLoop Limited have received a letter of offer from China’s Euro-China Technology Achievement Transformation (Tianjin) Co Ltd (EC Tech) to purchase 100,000 units of virus attenuation devices with a total sale of US$200 million (RM845 million).

This virus attenuation or reduction devices use photon mediated electrons and emitters under rLoop’s brand name “rGuard” in the global market except for India. The product can disable the coronavirus in enclosed spaces with up to 99.9% efficacy – enabling schools, colleges, homes and businesses like hospitals, hotels, offices, restaurants, auditoriums, transportation, retail and airports to get back to normal and serve people in a safe environment.

At US$2,000 per unit, the price will include royalties, installation & debugging, operations & technology information training, data monitoring and maintenance services.

BC Medicare is in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing, testing, configuring, assembling, packaging and shipping electronic assemblies and systems, whereas rLoop has the intellectual property rights and licensing right for designing, manufacturing (including contract manufacturing), developing, distributing, marketing and selling of these products.

On the same day, rLoop has engaged BCM Alliance via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to manufacture, test, configure, assemble, pack and/or ship the virus attenuation or reduction devices as well as provision of manufacturing services for the product. A separate OEM manufacturing agreement between rLoop and BCM is underway. BCM will also be responsible for providing training to EC Tech on the functions and operations of the goods.

BCM Alliance executive director Hoo Swee Guan said the rGuard can be installed in all indoor areas and it has huge market potential.

“BCM is also authorised to market the products to global markets, except India. Fortunately, we receives a big order of US$200 million before we even started, and the future sales volume will bring considerable turnover to our group,” Hoo added.

All three parties would be negotiating towards a definitive agreement to formalise this significant order. The tri-partite definitive agreement will contain detailed terms in the following aspects as well as such other terms and conditions that are standard for transactions of this nature and acceptable to the signing parties – such as specifications and packaging, quantity (number of shipments and quantity of each shipment), price terms, delivery schedule, destination, payment terms, quality and inspection (return policy), installation & debugging, training, warranty and maintenance.