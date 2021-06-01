BCorp, BToto announce boardroom changes

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has appointed five new independent, non-executive directors to the board as part of the group’s ongoing strategic efforts to introduce a diverse range of experience to support its transformation into an institutionalised corporation managed by professionals.

The new directors are Datin Seri Sunita Mei-Lin Rajakumar, Datuk Leong Kwei Chun (Datuk Anne Eu), Datuk Hisham Othman, Norlela Baharudin and Tan Peng Lam.

The group said executive deputy chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching relinquished his executive role and moved to a non-independent non-executive deputy chairman role, in line with the group’s transformation process and succession planning.

Derek Chin Chee Seng has resigned as an executive director in line with the realignment of the board composition and change of portfolio.

BCorp said the new line-up and changes in the group’s boardroom are reflected in its board of directors comprising 14 members, with eight female directors representing 57% female representation, far exceeding the 30% recommended under the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance, and eight independent directors representing 57% of the total board members.

“The newly appointed independent directors will complement the skills and experiences of the existing board of directors, and provide valuable perspectives as the group continues to execute its strategies to become a high-performing organisation,“ BCorp said in a statement today.

Concurrrently, Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd (BToto) saw changes in its boardroom, including three new appointments and one resignation.

BToto said Tan Sri Tan Kok Ping has resigned as chairman, while Robin is appointed as chairman, Chin as executive director, and Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai as independent non-executive director.