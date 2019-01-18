BCorp inks MoU with SAIC Motor Corp

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has proposed to collaborate with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd’s unit to manufacture, assemble and sell British car marque, Morris Garages (MG) in Malaysia.

BCorp told the stock exchange that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Jan 16, with SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company (SMPV), which is a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed branch company of SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.

The MoU was inked for a proposed collaboration to manufacture, assemble and sell the MG brand in Malaysia.

The proposed collaboration also entails the provision of after sale services and other related supporting services in Malaysia.

SMPV is involved in the manufacturing and sales of self-owned brand vehicles including ROEWE and MG. It is also involved in research and development.

BCorp is expected to make a separate announcement once the parties have entered into the definitive agreements.