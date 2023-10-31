Berjaya Land secures US$330m loan from Japanese banks for Four Seasons Okinawa project

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd has signed an agreement for a syndicated loan of US$330 million (RM1.57 billion) with a consortium of Japanese financial institutions, led by Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd and co-led by Okinawa Development Finance Corporation (ODFC) and Bank of The Ryukus.

The syndicated loan facility is to fund the development of the prestigious Four Seasons Resort & Private Residences in Okinawa, Japan (Four Seasons Okinawa).

Notably, the syndication has seen the involvement of several major financial institutions, including Bangkok Bank Japan, The Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank and The Aichi Bank, amongst other regional banks. Such collaboration is testament to their confidence in the Four Seasons Okinawa project and Berjaya Land’s vision to create a pre-eminent destination resort in Okinawa.

Spanning 32 acres of pristine beachfront paradise, the Four Seasons Okinawa promises unparalleled luxury featuring 279 exquisite accommodations comprising 127 opulent resort rooms, 124 high-end condominiums and 28 exclusive private villas. Civil works have been

completed and the main construction is expected to be completed in 40 months.

A three-month hotel pre-opening phase will follow completion and the Four Seasons Okinawa is targeting its grand opening in the second quarter of 2027. The Four Seasons Okinawa projects a gross development value of US$1.12 billion.

“Berjaya Land is delighted to have been able to secure the syndicated loan to finance the Four Seasons Okinawa project. It is testament to the syndicated lenders’ confidence in the project and Berjaya Land’s ability to bring it to fruition” said Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, founder and adviser of Berjaya Corporation Bhd.

“We are confident that this collaboration will establish a new standard of excellence in the hospitality and real estate space in Okinawa. Given the considerable effort and investment that will go into the design and construction of the Four Seasons Okinawa, and future property projects in the master plan development, I am very confident that this mixed development project in Onna Village will have substantial commercial potential and will add significant value to the economic development and growth of Okinawa,” he added.

Spearheading the construction of the Four Seasons Okinawa project will be Seikou Okinawa Construction KK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Construction Bhd, as the main contractor, which will work together with other trusted Japanese subcontractors.

Berjaya Land group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, said, “Our deepest appreciation to Tokyo Star Bank and all the other distinguished financial institutions that have joined hands in bringing this syndicated loan agreement to a successful conclusion. Their steadfast support will bring to reality an iconic project, marking yet another successful collaboration between Berjaya Land and Four Seasons. Building on the international success of our ventures like the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Kyoto, we are committed to further enhancing Okinawa’s global standing as a top-tier tourism destination.”