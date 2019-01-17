  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Business

Berjaya Land to build Four Seasons Resort in Okinawa for US$1b GDV

Ee Ann Nee /
17 Jan 2019 / 12:19 H.
    Berjaya Land to build Four Seasons Resort in Okinawa for US$1b GDV
    Berjaya Corporation Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan exchanging documents with Four Season Hotels and Resorts senior vice president of development, Asia Pacific, Christopher Wong at the signing ceremony for Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa between Berjaya Okinawa Development Co. Ltd. and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. - ZULKIFLI ERSAL/THESUN

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd this morning announced its new development on the island of Okinawa, Japan in partnership with hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The project, undertaken by Berjaya Okinawa Development Co Ltd, will debut as part of the development’s master plan as Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa.

The project has a development cost of US$400 million and its gross development value is estimated at US$1 billion.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa will have 120 hotel rooms, 120 residences and 40 villas. The project is expected to take four years to complete.

Berjaya Okinawa is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Land, which in turn is a subsidiary of Berjaya Corp Bhd.

Did you like this article?