Berjaya Land to build Four Seasons Resort in Okinawa for US$1b GDV

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd this morning announced its new development on the island of Okinawa, Japan in partnership with hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The project, undertaken by Berjaya Okinawa Development Co Ltd, will debut as part of the development’s master plan as Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa.

The project has a development cost of US$400 million and its gross development value is estimated at US$1 billion.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa will have 120 hotel rooms, 120 residences and 40 villas. The project is expected to take four years to complete.

Berjaya Okinawa is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Land, which in turn is a subsidiary of Berjaya Corp Bhd.