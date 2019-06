PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd’s (BToto) net profit for the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2019 doubled to RM70.18 million from RM35.18 million a year ago, attributed to higher profits attained by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The group registered a 7.7% increase in revenue to RM1.51 billion compared with RM1.40 billion in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, contributed by HR Owen Plc and Sports Toto.

The board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 4.5 sen per share for the quarter under review amounting to RM60.6 million, bringing the total dividend distribution to 16 sen or RM215.5 million for the financial period ending June 30, 2019.

For the 12-month period, BToto’s net profit grew 20.4% to RM276.42 million from RM229.66 million a year ago, while revenue increased 1.1% to RM5.72 billion from RM5.66 billion.

Looking ahead, the group anticipates that the performance of the number forecast operation business of Sports Toto will be satisfactory and is confident that the group will continue to maintain its market share in the number forecast operation business for the remaining two months of the financial period ending June 30, 2019.

BToto has changed its financial year-end from April 30 to June 30 so as to coincide with the new financial year-end of its holding company, Berjaya Land Bhd.

Thus, the next set of financial statements with the new financial year-end will be prepared for the period from May 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 covering a period of 14 months. Thereafter, the financial year-end will end on June 30 for each subsequent year.