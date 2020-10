PETALING JAYA: Bina Puri Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bina Puri Sdn Bhd has secured a 7.75 billion baht (RM1.04 billion) package for Thailand’s high-speed rail project connecting Bangkok to the Nong Khai section.

According to the group, it has entered into a joint venture agreement with NPA Construction Co Ltd and Tim Sekata Sdn Bhd to execute the project via a joint venture company SPTK Joint Venture Co Ltd.

The rail project is a cooperation between the Thai and Chinese government.

Bina Puri’s executive director Datuk Matthew Tee noted that the construction sector has been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, we will show continued commitment to do our best in these trying times especially by securing new projects in both local and overseas markets to ensure the income flow,” he said in a press release.

The group stated the total length of the package is 13.68km, comprising a railway route measuring 12.38km and the construction of a new station, Phu Kao Lat Station, as well as the renovation of an existing station, Nakorn Ratchasima Station.

The scope of works includes earthwork, retaining wall, noise barrier, piling work, railway structures, building services, electrical and mechanical work, road work, piping and drainage work, and utilities.

Bina Puri’s first foray into Thailand was in 2003 with a RM180 million contract for the construction of an access road to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok.

Subsequently, it has embarked on a number of projects in the country including industrial property construction, low cost housing and high rise condominium construction.

In total, the group has completed 26 projects in Thailand with a total value of approximately RM2 billion.

With the high-speed rail award, the group has an unbuilt book order of RM1.9 billion to date.

“The Bina Puri group has been actively participating in the tender for projects both local and overseas, and will make the appropriate announcements on further projects secured to keep investors and the public informed from time to time,” Tee said.