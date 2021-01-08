Bintai Kinden’s unit appointed exclusive distributor of cold chain box for storing vaccine

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s subsidiary Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Greenie Medi cold chain box designed for the storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia.

Bintai Healthcare has also been appointed as an authorised distributor for the product in South East Asia countries.

To formalise the deal, Bintai Healthcare had today signed a distribution agreement with SLAB Asia Co Ltd to distribute the full range of Greenie Medi cold chain box products in Malaysia, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Greenie Medi cold chain box was designed for the exclusive use in transporting and storing medical products at very low temperatures. It keeps the inbox temperature at -70℃ for up to 120 hours.

SLAB Asia is one of the leading cold chain equipment manufacturers in South Korea and operates Korea’s only ISTA 7D/7E certified private test lab which offers its customers international recognised quality assurance.

ISTA 7D/7E is a test standard set by Center for Drug Evaluation and Research under the US Food and Drug Administration in certifying compatibility and adequacy for transporting medical grade products.

The product, which is tested to meet ISTA 7D/7E requirements, is designed specifically to enable proper storage and distribution of vaccines, including the highly anticipated Covid-19 vaccine.

Bintai Kinden managing director Ong Choon Lui (pix) said the company understands the importance of supply chain stability especially related to vaccine shipments.

“As a socially responsible organisation, we are here to support the government’s initiatives in vaccine distribution and to complement the existing cold chain infrastructure and provide comprehensive solutions to meet critical needs in times like these and to support the needs for Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

“Greenie Medi Cold Chain Box are the ideal solutions for getting temperature sensitive drugs, biologics and vaccines safely to the end users across Malaysia and beyond,” he added.

The agreement is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the group.

Bintai Kinden had in October 2020 ventured into distribution of Covid-19 vaccine. Bintai Healthcare was granted the exclusive rights from Generex Biotechnology Corp and its subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc to distribute, sell and commercialise the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

It has also been given the first right of refusal to distribute and market the vaccine within Australia, New Zealand and the global halal market.