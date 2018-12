PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$102 billion (RM424.6 billion) as at Nov 30, 2018, RM100 million or 0.1% lower than the US$102.1 billion as at Nov 15, 2018.

The central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and is 1.0 times the short-term external debt.