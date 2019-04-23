BNM, SC enter coordinating arrangements for digital asset regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) have entered into coordinating arrangements for digital asset regulations which will facilitate industry innovation, fundraising activities for early-stage companies and trading of digital assets.

“The arrangement will also support the oversight of digital asset activities and ensure that systemic risk and financial integrity measures remain effective,” BNM and SC said in a joint statement today.

BNM and SC met at the 16th BNM-SC Bilateral Meeting to advance discussions on areas of mutual interest between both authorities, including sustainability initiatives, digital asset regulations and resilience of the financial markets.

The authorities discussed initiatives relating to the sustainability agenda, particularly on the SC’s Sustainable and Responsible Investment Framework (SRI) and BNM’s Value-Based Intermediation Strategy (VBI). Given the alignment between SRI and VBI, both regulators agreed to embark on a joint research study to develop a clear taxonomy on sustainable economic activities starting with fundraising and lending practices.

Another area being looked at involves understanding the transmission of climate and environmental-related risks to the financial system and economy, and the feedback loop. This initiative is an expansion of ongoing collaboration between the authorities in areas of national strategic interest especially in Islamic finance.

BNM and the SC also discussed recent developments in the financial markets and observed that the Malaysian financial markets have remained resilient. Conditions in the capital, foreign exchange (FX) and money markets continued to be orderly, supported by ample domestic liquidity, robust market infrastructures and firm macroeconomic fundamentals.

In particular, the Malaysian bond market continues to be vibrant with a deep secondary market having an average daily trading volume of RM5.4 billion year-to-date compared to the past three-year average of RM3.6 billion.

“Liquidity in the FX market recorded a sustainable average daily trading volume of US$12 billion, of which the FX swap and forward market accounts for close to half of the average volume. The increase in dynamic hedging activities by global institutional investors has improved market access and further contributed to the liquidity in the FX forward market.”

The authorities will continue to engage with key market participants and intermediaries to further develop the depth and breadth of the Malaysian financial markets in ensuring accessibility while preserving stability and transparency.