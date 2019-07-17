Boustead Plantations names 5 new directors

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Plantations Bhd has appointed five independent non-executive directors to its board effective July 22.

The five new directors are Tan Sri Aziah Ali, Datuk Syed Tamim Ansari Syed Mohamed, Datuk Chan Kong Yew, Datuk Ahmad Rizal Abdul Rahman and Datuk Seri Ghazali Mohd Ali.

Aziah, 67, has vast experience in law and served the government for over 40 years in various positions in the judiciary. She was also recently appointed to the board of Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd.

Syed Tamim, 71, has 36 years of experience in various fields in both public and private sectors. He held several senior managerial positions in the Sime Darby group of companies from 1987 to 2007, with his last position as managing director of Consolidated Plantation/Sime Darby Plantation from 1999 to 2007.

Chan, 47, is the founder and managing director of logistics provider Infinity Logistics & Transport Sdn Bhd. He had previously contributed to the National Export Strategy Lab, organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corp to boost Malaysia’s exports.

Ahmad Rizal, 50, has over 25 years of experience in business, strategy, corporate finance and operations. He was group CEO of Kumpulan Perbadanan Pembangunan Pertanian Negeri Perak from 2010 till 2018.

Ghazali, 71, joined the board of Boustead Holdings Bhd in 2007 and is currently the executive director/divisional director for property.