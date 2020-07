PETALING JAYA: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) is currently reviewing forms of assistance to help its customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic given that the moratorium is scheduled to end in September.

Its chief executive Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani stated the bank is concerned and committed to continue its customers after the moratorium ends.

“This assistance aims to ease the burden of our customers, especially for existing borrowers from certain sectors affected by Covid-19,“ he said in a statement today.

Yunos urged his customer’s co-operation by visiting the nearest BSN branch to update their personal information to make it easier for the bank to contact them.

Customers who foresee any difficulties in making loan or financing payments can reach BSN’s customer contact centre as a preliminary action to obtain relevant assistance as well as to inform its representatives of their situation.

The bank stressed that it does not appoint agents or third parties for assistance after the expiration of this moratorium and customers are advised to be wary of scammers who carry out their fraudulent activities.