PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD) announced that its FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI) contract registered an all-time high in daily trading volume of 65,000 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 61,429 contracts registered on Oct 29, 2019.

Chairman Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said he is encouraged to see the growing interest by foreign

institutions which accounted for 80% of the total trading volume.

“This is an indication of the consistent growth in confidence of BMD’s products by local and international market participants to manage their price risk exposures amidst the global uncertainties,” he said.