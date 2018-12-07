Bursa Malaysia enhances ETF framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has made several enhancements to the exchange-traded fund (ETF) framework under the Main Market Listing Requirements and Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd rules and directives that will help spur further growth of the ETF industry in Malaysia.

The key ETF amendments include liberalising the interim reporting frequency from quarterly to semi-annual basis; enhancing the contents of ETF interim and annual reports arising from the new types of ETF products and their specific requirements to promote meaningful and value-add information to unit holders.

The ETF amendments also include enhancing the immediate announcement requirements to promote greater transparency on specific key matters such as information pertaining to the index or benchmark tracked by the ETF and significant matters or changes affecting the ETFs; introducing qualifying criteria for investors trading in leveraged and inverse ETFs; and expanding the PSS framework allowing the short sell of new types of ETFs.

Currently, under the PSS framework, short-selling is only applicable to equity-based ETFs.

The ETF amendments will take effect from Jan 2, 2019 onwards.

This initiative as well as the revised guidelines on ETFs issued by the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) on Nov 26, 2018 form part of the efforts by the exchange and the SC in growing the potential of the Malaysian ETF market.

With the revised guidelines on ETFs, a wider variety of ETFs such as futures-based ETFs, synthetic ETFs, physical commodity ETFs and smart beta ETFs, could now be issued.

Through the ETF amendments, the exchange has enhanced the post listing and trading framework of ETFs with the aim of promoting greater business efficacy and reducing the cost of compliance by ETFs; facilitating further growth of the ETF industry whilst enhancing investor protection and transparency; and facilitating market making activities for all ETFs through the enhanced permitted short selling (PSS) framework.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said the introduction of innovative ETF products is a welcome development for the ETF market, and should lead to a more vibrant ETF ecosystem. The resulting enhancements to the framework complements its ongoing market development initiatives to provide an efficient and effective ecosystem for ETFs as well as diversified product range for investors.

“We are also focusing on investor awareness and education as we believe that this is important for the ETF industry to take off. We have reached out to over 15,700 investors through 165 ETF workshops and seminars especially over these last two years. To further build on the growing demand from investors for passive investing instruments, we will intensify our nationwide roadshows and education programmes that seek to give them the ability to build a diversified portfolio that can place them in the best position for long-term financial success,” Tajuddin added.