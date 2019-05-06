Bursa Malaysia enters blockchain-powered securities borrowing and lending

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has embarked on a securities borrowing and lending (SBL) Proof-of-Concept (POC) – a first of its kind in Asean that explores the opportunities afforded by blockchain technology to develop greater transparency and address other operational challenges associated with the SBL market.

The project aims to ramp up efficiency, speed and capacity in securities lending supply and borrowing demand (lending pool).

Developed in partnership with the exchange’s technology partner Forms Syntron Information (HK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd, the POC will involve a diverse range of SBL market participants.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Citibank Bhd, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) and Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd are collaborating with Bursa Malaysia and Forms to drive the development of the blockchain-enabled lending pool to suit the industry’s specific needs, cost and efficiency pressures.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said across different markets, empirical studies show that short selling helps provide additional liquidity and improves price efficiency.

“The growth potential of Malaysia’s SBL market makes it a prime candidate where the power of blockchain technology can create a considerable impact. The collaboration also benefits the wider industry through new knowledge, insights and practical experience in harnessing digital innovation to support and drive the growth of the capital market.”

The initiative also opens the possibility for Bursa Malaysia to undertake deeper explorations in blockchain technologies to address other operational challenges prevalent to SBL activities in Malaysia and discover more opportunities to drive end-to-end functionalities such as market interest discovery, trade capture and collateral management.