Bursa Malaysia targets 39 IPO with market cap of RM10b this year

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd targets to list 39 initial public offerings (IPO) and total market capitalisation of RM10 billion this year, said CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

The exchange recorded 35 IPO last year, with 25 listed on the ACE Market and a total market cap of RM11.5 billion.

Year to date, the bourse has recorded seven IPO, with one and six listed on the Main and ACE markets respectively.

Muhamad Umar remarked that the bourse aims to record a profit before tax of between a range of RM295 million to RM326 million, this year.

He said that in line with the practices promoted in its “public listed companies transformation” programme guidebook, the bourse disclosed its headline key performance indicator yesterday to investors and stakeholders.

“They reflect the exchange’s focus to develop, intent and growth,” he told reporters at a press conference on Bursa Malaysia’s financial year 2022 financial results in Kuala Lumpur today.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said that following a resilient performance last year, the exchange’s growth this year is expected to moderate amid a slower global economy.

“Compared to the anticipated 8% growth in 2022, most economists predict that Malaysia’s economy would grow more moderately, by some 4.0% this year. This is partly since exports to major markets are expected to be supported by strong domestic demand and continued labour market improvements.

“Looking ahead, short-term market volatility is expected to persist in the coming months. Nonetheless, a number of positive and domestic catalysts could boost market sentiment, potentially providing further fundamental support to the domestic market in the medium term,” he said.

Abdul Wahid opined that given the current global macroeconomic headwinds will persist, the operating environment is anticipated to remain challenging.

In addition, he remarked that it will continue to improve its current offerings and deepening its capabilities in venturing into new products and services.

“We will leverage technology and work on innovations to improve our customers’ experiences with us and better serve them.

“We will strive to strengthen our position as the leader in the Islamic capital market by developing novel shariah-compliant instruments to meet the needs of investors, such as sustainable and responsible investments and waqf-featured products,” Abdul Wahid said.

He added that in 2023, the bourse remains committed to further develop its marketplace for the betterment of all stakeholders as well as to make it a more thriving and attractive investing and listing destination, in line with its mission of ‘creating opportunities, growing value’.

Bursa Malaysia’s net profit decreased 24.55% to RM49.01 million in its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2022 compared with RM64.95 million in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, due to lower overall trading revenue as well as higher total operating expenses for the full financial year of 2022 (FY22).

Revenue fell 11.79% to RM145.70 million from RM165.18 million for the same quarter last year, driven by lower overall trading revenue of RM377.1 million in FY22.

For the full year, the group’s net profit decreased 36.22% to RM226.57 million compared with RM355.25 million. Its revenue decreased by 21.41% to RM603.25 million from RM767.54 million.

The exchange declared a final dividend of 11.5 sen per share amounting to about RM93.1 million, which brings the total dividend payout for FY’22 to 26.5 sen per share, which includes the interim dividend of 15 sen per share paid out in August 2022.