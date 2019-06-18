Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia edged higher at mid-morning, lifted by buying in counters namely transportation and logistics, telecommunications and media and industrial products and services.

Despite that, the overall mood was still cautious as investors are monitoring updates from the US Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting beginning today.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.30 points stronger at 1,642.70 from Monday’s close of 1,638.40 and after opening 1.74 points weaker at 1,636.66.

Market breadth, however, was negative, as losers led gainers 302 to 220, with 328 counters unchanged, 1,018 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 885.76 million units worth RM407.97 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.96, Public Bank was flat at RM23.02, while Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were two sen higher at RM12.76 and RM8.34.

Of the actively-traded stocks, ACE market debutant Mestron rose two sen to 18 sen, Ekovest fell half-a-sen to 83 sen and Bumi Armada was flat at 20.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 18.10 points to 11,556.78, the FBMT 100 Index added 21.49 points to 11,411.77 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 36.80 points to 11,809.34.

The FBM 70 dropped 7.23 points to 14,262.08, while the FBM Ace eased 3.85 points to 4,345.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 22.90 points lower at 16,631.61 but the Plantation Index gained 9.12 points to 6,869.23 and the Industrial Products & Services Index losing 0.44 of-a-point to 159.85.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM173.99 per gramme, up 81 sen from RM173.18 at 5.00pm yesterday. — Bernama