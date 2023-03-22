Canon continues to dominate Malaysian printer market

SHAH ALAM: As the country emerges from the global economic challenges of the past year, Canon Marketing Malaysia has continued to remain the market leader in the local printer industry.

Canon has been identified again by market research firm IDC in its Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2022Q4, as being the industry leader in the highly competitive printer market.

According to IDC, Canon remains the No. 1 market share holder in the inkjet printer segment for a record 27th consecutive year since 1996. In addition, Canon also topped the laser printer segment as the top brand for the eightth consecutive year since 2015.

Sandy Lee, head of consumer system products division at Canon Marketing Malaysia, said the recognition solidifies the company’s leading position in the nation’s printer market despite the economic headwinds.

“It’s an immense honour to have blazed the path of success as the No. 1 printer brand in Malaysia since 2007 and remain as the customers’ top choice and the market leader in the printing industry.”

Lee said the accolades also showed Canon users have continued confidence in the company’s products as they seek reputable brands and reliable products.

“Having continued customer confidence in our products also means that we expect higher growth in the expanding Malaysian market,” she said.

She added that their remarkable achievements are mainly due to strong support from all consumers and business partners and, at the same time, they are glad that Canon’s innovations, solutions and services have met the needs of users, both consumer and commercial.

Despite being the frontrunner in the printer market, Canon will continue to transform itself and adapt to changing market demands.

To maintain its market leader position, Lee said, Canon will continue working closely with its business partners to understand their needs and meet their demands.

“This will include expanding marketing channels and strengthening its use of e-commerce platforms for better consumer convenience.”

Apart from these efforts, she said, Canon will also focus on growing its B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-to-government) relationships by offering an extensive and reliable range of printers.

Lee said Canon will constantly add value to its products so as to meet new consumer demands and hoped that this will further cement the company’s market leader position.

“Canon hopes to maintain its leading position for more years to come. To do so, we will be incorporating the newest and latest features, and technology that will ultimately be more convenient, hassle-free, cost-effective and reliable for end-users,” she added.