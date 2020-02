KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is unlikely to achieve its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 4.8% this year but should be able to achieve 3.5-4.0%, said Capital Dynamics managing director Tan Teng Boo.

He said Malaysia’s low GDP growth cannot be blamed on the Covid-19 as the country’s economy had been declining before the coronavirus started.

He said Malaysia is facing multiple challenges, including the absence of political clarity and major reforms.

“The outbreak is peaking out and things will stabilise. If that’s the case we will get 3.5-4%,“ he told reporters after a media conference in aid of Xinyang City here this morning.