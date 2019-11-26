Carlsberg earnings in third quarter up 6.5% on higher sales, lower expenses

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 increased 6.5% to RM69.18 million from RM64.98 million a year ago, mainly driven by higher sales and lower operating expenses.

Its revenue grew 10% to RM542.22 million from RM492.77 million.

Organically, revenue for the quarter increased 6% after adjusting for the impact of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) regime which came into effect on Sept 1, 2018.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 17 sen per share for the quarter under review.

For the nine-month period, its net profit went up 5.9% to RM222.03 million from RM209.7 million, while revenue expanded 15.5% to RM1.68 billion from RM1.46 billion.

Newly appointed managing director Stefano Clini said the group reported the seventh consecutive corresponding quarter-on-quarter growth in top line and bottom line results.

“This is attributed to the higher sales performance driven by effective consumer-facing activities when we rolled out Carlsberg’s betterments promotions nationwide in July, and continued steady growth in Carlsberg Smooth Draught, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc and Connor’s.”

Carlsberg is also committed to investing in new improved packaging and intensifying consumer activations to drive further premiumisation in both Malaysia and Singapore while keeping costs under control.

“The early responses towards Carlsberg’s practical improvements in visibility, packaging and amenities have been encouraging. The recently concluded Probably The Best Oktoberfest campaigns and Connor’s Perfect Pour Challenge also boosted sales and drove traffic in the trade,” Clini explained.

The group is expected to sustain the current growth momentum for the rest of the year in anticipation of an early Chinese New Year in January next year whilst delivering the strategic priorities of its SAIL’22 strategy.