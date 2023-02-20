CARSOME enters sales market with launch of CARSOME Service Center

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform CARSOME has ventured into the after-sales car service market with the launch of CARSOME Service Center.

The company has commenced operations of two CARSOME Service Centers at strategic locations in Petaling Jaya and Ampang respectively. Car owners can book an appointment for an initial inspection through CARSOME’s website .

Besides catering to its pre-owned car buyers, CARSOME Service Centre can also serve anyone looking for worry-free car maintenance, and those looking for a trusted car maintenance partner upon expiry of their principal warranty period. According to CARSOME data, 80% of CARSOME cars go past their authorised warranty period of five years, which implies a higher likelihood for car owners needing to service their cars in conventional workshops compared to authorized service centers.

The CARSOME Service Center business was launched by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang earlier today in Petaling Jaya. Also present was Member of Parliament for Petaling Jaya Lee Chean Chung.

In his speech Chang said, “What was once a traditional practice in servicing and maintenance of cars, will now be made more convenient with an improved digital experience. Further, I firmly believe that with this expansion, CARSOME will be creating numerous job opportunities for skilled technicians and specialists to cater to growing demand in this sector.”

CARSOME’s Co-founder and Group CEO Eric Cheng said: “The CARSOME Service Center offers a full-breadth of trusted after sales services for convenient and worry-free car maintenance. We are committed to alleviating the uncertainties car owners have to navigate in order to secure a reliable, affordable, trusted car maintenance service provider. We do this by providing a transparent digital booking platform, backed by CARSOME standards and experts as a one-stop shop solution for car owners.”

“We are grateful for the support of our government stakeholders, including MOSTI which has been a longtime supporter of CARSOME via MAVCAP as well as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) which has helped us to introduce this service innovation to the Malaysian market through the Malaysian Digital Acceleration Grant. We hope to expand to the rest of our footprint in stages,” said Cheng