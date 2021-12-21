$!Cash Back, and more, with Public Islamic Bank’s Credit Cards-i

PUBLIC Islamic Bank’s Credit Cards-i continue to provide value-added benefits during these challenging times brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. These syariah-compliant credit cards under the Ujrah concept complement the changing needs of discerning consumers – both Muslim and non-Muslim as the economy gradually recovers.
Accelerating digital lifestyle and the recovery of the tourism industry, Public Islamic Bank Visa Credit Cards-i offers up to 4% Cash Back for online and overseas transactions, while the Public Islamic Bank Mastercard Credit Cards-i focuses on basic consumer necessities with up to 4% Cash Back on groceries and departmental stores transactions. In addition, both cards offer 0% management fee for Flexipay and Balance Transfer.
The beautifully-designed “wau” card, inspired by one of Malaysia’s national symbols – the traditional kite – also reflects the charitable nature of Malaysians where 0.1% of the total dining transactions will be donated to Yayasan Waqaf by Public Islamic Bank. This is also Public Islamic Bank’s commitment to supporting environmental, social and governance efforts in Malaysia.
To find out more about this card, customers are invited to meet our customer service representatives at any of our branches, log on to Public Bank’s website at www.pbebank.com or Public Islamic Bank’s website at www.publicislamicbank.com.my or call PB Customer Service at 03-2176 8000.