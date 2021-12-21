$!Cash Back, and more, with Public Islamic Bank’s Credit Cards-i

PUBLIC Islamic Bank’s Credit Cards-i continue to provide value-added benefits during these challenging times brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. These syariah-compliant credit cards under the Ujrah concept complement the changing needs of discerning consumers – both Muslim and non-Muslim as the economy gradually recovers.

Accelerating digital lifestyle and the recovery of the tourism industry, Public Islamic Bank Visa Credit Cards-i offers up to 4% Cash Back for online and overseas transactions, while the Public Islamic Bank Mastercard Credit Cards-i focuses on basic consumer necessities with up to 4% Cash Back on groceries and departmental stores transactions. In addition, both cards offer 0% management fee for Flexipay and Balance Transfer.