KUALA LUMPUR: After much criticism over the years, the ceiling price for affordable housing is now capped at RM300,000 from RM500,000 previously, which is deemed to be unaffordable for most of the those in the middle- and low-income groups.

It was announced by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, who launched the National Housing Policy 2018-2025 (DRN), today.

Meanwhile, she said prices for affordable houses will start from RM95,000– RM100,000.

“The fixing of prices for affordable house will depend on location and the local mean income. This will be determined before the project commences... not more than RM300,000 definitely. In Alor Star, the price may differ, in KL it will differ,” she told a press conference here today.

She said the affordable houses also have a moratorium of five years, and houses can only be sold to the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), based on market price.

The latest DRN is the first national policy launched under the Pakatan Harapan government. It outlines five focuses, 16 strategies and 57 action plans.

The five focuses are: quality housing for all; improving accessibility and affordability; cohesive neighbourhood; improving coordination between housing development and transport; and strengthening institutional capability for the DRN.

In 2018 and 2019, 15 action plans have started, including policy implementation, laws, guidelines, governance, community development, maintenance, construction technology improvement and data digitalisation.

A sub-policy of the DRN is the National Affordable Housing Policy that draws the standard, main specifications and guides for the development of affordable homes.

This includes public and social housing developed by the federal government, state government or private entity to provide sufficient, conducive, safe affordable and social homes with facilities.

Under DRN, three agencies, namely Perbadanan Prima Malaysia and Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme under the Prime Minister’s Department, as well as Syarikat Perumahan Nasional Bhd under the Finance Ministry will now come under the purview of KPKT.

“All (agencies for the development of affordable houses) will be centralised under one – the National Housing Depart-ment” Zuraida said.

She also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the youth transit housing (Rumah Transit Belia) and affordable homes, between the government and TISY Sdn Bhd and Pembinaan Kery Sdn Bhd.

The government, via KPKT, will provide the land without having to come out with the development cost. This initiative is in line with the government’s aim to build 10,000 units of transit houses to help the youths and M40 group especially in the main cities in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the Home Ownership Exposition in March will provide a minimum 10% discount for 22,000 unsold units from 180 developers worth RM22.5 billion. Of this, 24% is below RM300,0000.

The expo will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.