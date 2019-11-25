Celcom and Maxis ink MoU to explore 5G collaboration

PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd and Maxis Bhd have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a potential partnership for the deployment of 5G infrastructure in Malaysia.

The partnership will also enable the two telcos to explore possible business opportunities in relation to 5G key strategic areas as soon as the necessary spectrum is made available.

According to a joint statement, the potential collaboration focuses on the joint deployment of 5G infrastructure which will cover selected areas. It stated that Maxis and Celcom will still maintain their own network and remain competitive in other areas.

Celcom’s CEO Idham Nawawi commented that the collaboration is the way forward for the industry and that the group is excited to explore a more coordinated 5G deployment in Malaysia with Maxis.

“Our potential collaboration will pave the way for the delivery of a world-class 5G network, on top of our existing 4G and 3G/2G networks, to every Malaysian, realising a truly digital Malaysia in the IR4.0 era,” he said in the joint statement.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut pointed out that the two telcos are already sharing towers, fiber and working together on connectivity for rural areas and USP projects, which has helped the group to save resources and accelerate rollout.

“With this 5G network sharing, it presents an opportunity for us to deliver more value to our customers. Such industry collaboration is important in supporting Malaysia’s ambition in driving the digital economy,” he said.

The potential collaboration is expected to bring about significant cost savings and creates overall efficiency for both parties, which will result in a faster roll out and better experience of 5G for consumers and businesses in the near future.

Celcom and Maxis started their 5G journey more than two years ago, and currently both companies have been ramping up 5G live trials with partners, participating in 5G showcases to create greater awareness about 5G network to the public, and collaborating with technology partners to accelerate 5G deployment in Malaysia.