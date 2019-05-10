Celcom announces new key management appointments

PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd announced three new appointments to its top management, namely chief customer service and experience officer, chief enterprise business officer and head of home business.

The telco company appointed Shanti Jusnita as its new chief customer service and experience officer effective April 8, 2019.

Shanti, who previously served in Maxis Bhd as head of core convergence and vice president of marketing strategy, has 21 years of telco experience.

Prior to her stint in Maxis, she was with Telekom Malaysia in various roles including executive vice president of SME, general manager of business strategy, office of the COO and corporate and multinational sales.

Celcom has also appointed Azlan Zainal Abidin as the new chief enterprise business officer effective May 27, 2019. He was previously Celcom’s vice president of IT transformation from 2008 till 2012.

Azlan was previously the country managing partner for IBM Malaysia’s global business services. Prior to that, he was a managing director and partner for Accenture Malaysia. He also had a stint with Malaysian Airports Bhd as the head of group technology.

Meanwhile, Khazalin Ghuzal has been appointed as Celcom’s new head of home business effective May 13, 2019.

Khazalin has held various senior positions in Astro, including COO for the Pay-Tv business and most recently as the director of its NJOI (freemium and prepaid) business. She also has over 12 years of experience in financial services.

“These key appointments are the first of many, as we believe that both internal and external talents will play a key role in the company’s success, in the near future. We will continue to source for the best global talents that will complement our diverse teams with a refreshed mindset, spearheading Celcom’s journey towards greater digital frontiers,” said Celcom CEO Idham Nawawi.